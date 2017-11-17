Walking in a Winter Wonderland. Duris atvėrė didžiausias Londono Kalėdinis atrakcionų parkas

Get into the Christmas spirit as Winter Wonderland returns to London's Hyde Park for the 11th year.

This free-to-enter family event includes a host of festive fun and activities, including Winter Wonderland ice skating, big top shows, an observation wheel and a huge Christmas market.

Find things to do in Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland 2017 below, and take a look at our top tips for visiting Winter Wonderland in London to make the most of your visit.

Top activities at Winter Wonderland Hyde Park

Skate to live music on the Winter Wonderland ice rink, the UK's largest outdoor rink which circles Hyde Park's Victorian bandstand.

Go on a deep sea adventure past mystical water creatures made from ice and snow in the Magical Ice Kingdom.

Watch The Imperial Ice Stars' world and national championship-level skaters perform a thrilling interpretation of Cinderella on Ice.

Enjoy acrobatic wonders at Zippos Circus' family daytime Christmas show or evening Cirque Berserk spectacular.

Take a seat on the iconic Giant Observation Wheel for a flight 60m (200ft) above Hyde Park, offering stunning views of London's skyline.

Enjoy a ride on a traditional carousel or try out the world's largest transportable rollercoaster, the Munich Looping, at the fairground.

Winter Wonderland's Christmas markets

Browse the traditional German Christmas market which houses more than 200 charming chalets overflowing with festive goods.

Explore the 150 chalets of the Angels Christmas Market, to shop for unusual and unique items, including arts and crafts, trinkets, jewellery and decorations.

Winter Wonderland family adventures

Let the kids have a go on the carousel, helter skelter and run around funhouses at the traditional fairground. Older children will love the adrenaline-fuelled Winter Wonderland rollercoaster rides. Tokens can be purchased at dedicated token booths.

Take the little ones to see a magical daytime show, such as Zippos Christmas Circus or The Sooty Christmas Show. Tickets can be booked in advance.

Step into Santa Land to meet Father Christmas and his elves for free in the Winter Wonderland Santa's grotto every day until 6pm.

Food and drink at Winter Wonderland

Head to the various restaurants, bars and food stalls for churros, mulled wine or warming hot chocolate.

Try festive German fare, such as German sausage and glühwein in the Bavarian Village, and enjoy sing-alongs and dancing to the oompah bands well into the evening.

Relax with a cocktail at Bar Ice, which features tables, walls and sculptures crafted from ice and inspired by Ancient Greek mythology. Booking tickets ahead is essential.

Winter Wonderland tickets

Winter Wonderland is free to enter, but some activities require a paid-for ticket, including popular attractions such as:

Ice skating

Giant Observation Wheel

The Imperial Ice Stars' Cinderella on Ice

Magical Ice Kingdom

Zippos Circus' Zippos Christmas Circus and Cirque Berserk

Bar Ice

The Sooty Christmas Show

Winter Wonderland opening times

London's Winter Wonderland is open daily from 10am to 10pm (except on 17 November, when it opens at 5pm). Winter Wonderland is closed on Christmas Day.

For more festive things to do in London, take a look at our guide to Christmas in London.

Website