Lithuanian Christmas charity ball at the Savoy hotel

Lithuanian Chamber of Commerce in the United Kingdom (LCCUK) under the Patronage of the Embassy of Lithuania invites londoners and guests to the most anticipated event of the year - LCCUK Christmas Charity Ball 2017.

An event in support of the The Charity Fund of Vilnius University Children’s Hospital will be held at The Savoy Hotel on Friday, 17th November.

Everyone is welcome to join the sparkling reception, festive feast and a whole evening of entertainment, including live charity auction. Dance the night away to the live jazz band and contribute to the important cause.

This memorable evening will be held at one of London’s grandest and most glamorous settings, The Savoy Hotel Lancaster Ballroom, an eminent venue overlooking the River Thames. Refined design, dramatic architectural details and sparkling chandeliers will set the tone for this magnificent event.

Dress code: Black tie/Evening dress

Reception 7pm / Carriages 1am

£230 per ticket / £2100 per table of ten

The evening will commence with a champagne reception, followed by a three-course dinner with coffee and petit fours. The programme, hosted by writer and journalist Mr Andrius Tapinas will include speeches by our esteemed Guests of Honour, performance by internationally acclaimed tenor Mr Merūnas Vitulskis and live charity auction. Dance the night away to the sophisticated and glamorous jazz band The Canaries.

LCCUK’s President Mr Egonas Jakimavičius commented: “We are proud that our Annual Charity Ball has become a cherished tradition. We are also proud that at last year’s Charity Ball we raised over sixty five thousand pounds for Mother’s Union, the non-profit organisation, established to help children affected by cancer and their families. I believe we can do even better this year and help The Charity Fund of Vilnius University Children’s Hospital. This is also a wonderful opportunity to acquire incredible experiences, prizes and important works of Lithuanian art at our charity auction, to enjoy performances by famous Lithuanian musicians and have a good time at one of London’s most celebrated, iconic and exclusive venues – The Savoy Hotel.”

The purpose of Charity Ball 2017 is to raise funds for The Charity Fund of Vilnius University Children’s Hospital.

The Children’s Hospital in Santariškės is known as a healthcare institution with the most qualified specialists who are ready to help and attend to all children who are ill or in pain at any time of the day. Like so many other public institutions, the hospital struggles financially seeking to acquire and implement the most modern medical technologies. Over the last decade global medical technologies have developed at an incredible pace. Thanks to numerous conferences and professional exchange programs, local medical staff have been able to follow this progress and are eager to learn and apply the most modern procedures, therapies, methodologies, and medicines with the help of innovative equipment and technologies.



LCCUK and the British-Lithuanian community remain dedicated to supporting industry, education and charitable causes in Lithuania and the UK.

Tickets and more information: www.lccuk.co.uk/event/charity-ball-2017

Moments from LCCUK Christmas Charity Ball 2016:

www.londoniete.com/zmones/blykste/anglijos-lietuviu-pokylyje.